What COVID-19 Contract Disputes May Look Like In Minn.

By Jared Hawk and Lauren Schoeberl

Jared Hawk Lauren Schoeberl

Epidemic, pandemic or disease outbreak;

Quarantines;

An act of God;



A public health emergency;

Government rule or government regulation;

Disruption of transportation systems or transportation infrastructure;

Disruption of supply chains or the labor force; and

National or local state of emergency.

The ability to terminate this Agreement without liability pursuant to this paragraph is conditioned upon delivery of written notice to the other party setting forth the basis for such termination as soon as reasonably practical.

When contemplating bringing a claim for breach of contract or defending against such claims, carefully assess which, if any, of the above doctrines or principles apply by analyzing the events that have caused performance to be interrupted and the damage, if any, to the other party to the contract.





Minnesota courts will hold parties to the contracts that they entered. For that reason, businesses should determine whether an agreement contains a force majeure clause and, if so, in what circumstances it may be invoked and what notice must be provided to the other party or parties to the agreement.





Minnesota law pertaining to force majeure, frustration of purpose, and impossibility or impracticability of performance will undoubtedly be tested as breach of contract claims arising from the pandemic move through the courts. Businesses should stay attuned to changes in the law and how such changes may impact their agreements.





To avoid litigation, businesses may also wish to investigate if other parties to the contract will agree to performance alternatives during the pandemic.

