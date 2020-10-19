New Chair Of Women's GC Group Eyes Global Networking

Law360 (October 19, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Dawn Haghighi, general counsel and privacy officer for PVC Murcor Real Estate Services in California, was named the new chair of the Association of Corporate Counsel's Women in the House networking group Monday, telling Law360 she plans to take women leaders' networking to a whole new level. Haghighi serves on the board of directors of and is chair of the risk committee for Elevate Services, a global legal services and technology company, and also chairs three other leadership groups to help prepare women general counsel for C-suite or board-level duties. "There's a whole group of women general counsel fit for board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS