Gov't Unveils Plans To Hand UK Watchdogs More Powers

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 1:37 PM BST) -- The British government has set out proposals to hand financial services watchdogs stronger powers to design and implement regulatory standards for the marketplace when the Brexit regulatory transitional period ends in December. HM Treasury said on Monday that it plans to hand the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority responsibility for creating regulatory standards for financial services companies and the markets they operate in. "This approach will maximize the use of expertise in the design of regulatory standards and ensure those standards can be flexed and efficiently updated to address changing conditions and emerging risks," the Treasury said in...

