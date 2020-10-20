GRP-Backed Marshall Wooldridge Buys Regional Broker

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 12:05 PM BST) -- Insurance broker Marshall Wooldridge, part of Global Risk Partners, said on Tuesday that it has acquired R F Broadley, an English company specializing in farm cover run by a husband and wife team. Broadley employs more than 55 members of staff, and places premiums in excess of £26 million ($33.7 million) annually and advise on all aspects of insurance. Global Risk Partners is a large U.K.-based insurance group, which said it has more than £800 million in gross written premium and more than 1,600 employees. "R F Broadley is a well-respected, long-established local family firm with a strong client base and great expertise, particularly...

