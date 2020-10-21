Insurers Push Back On EU Green Disclosure Templates

Law360, London (October 21, 2020, 2:17 PM BST) -- Insurers in the European Union have hit back at regulators in response to planned new disclosure rules for environmentally and socially focused assets, saying the templates for reporting the data are too long and complicated. Insurance Europe, a trade body representing the sector, said on Tuesday that the European Supervisory Authorities should simplify the proposals it has set out. The rules would stipulate how much information insurance companies will have to give investors about which of their assets are environmentally friendly "Europe's insurers support the goal of improving the participation of consumers in the green transition by ensuring that they receive clear...

