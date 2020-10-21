Deloitte Legal Raids White & Case Warsaw Finance Dept.

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Deloitte Legal says it will be adding a dozen corporate finance attorneys from White & Case LLP to its Warsaw, Poland, office, the latest step in the Big Four accounting firms' expansion into the legal industry. Tomasz Ostrowski, who was a partner at White & Case for nine years and most recently led the firm's debt finance practice, will take over as a managing partner at Deloitte Legal in Warsaw. Also joining Deloitte on Nov. 2 will be Aneta Urban and Katarzyna Jakubiak, who will be local partners, and Sylwia Opiatowska and Michał Oleś as partner associates. The company did not...

