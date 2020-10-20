Gov't Seeks To Overturn Amendments To UK Pensions Bill

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 3:31 PM BST) -- The government is seeking to overturn four amendments to its landmark pensions legislation that were introduced after it lost key votes in the House of Lords. The changes, filed on Tuesday by Pensions Minister Guy Opperman, will reverse some of the amendments to the Pension Schemes Bill that were introduced by the upper house earlier this year. The bill includes a framework for the creation of so-called pensions dashboards by the private and public sectors, which will allow savers to be able to trace and consolidate their retirement savings. The government was defeated in four votes when the bill had its...

