Irish Central Bank Warns Fund Managers On Governance Fails

Law360, London (October 20, 2020, 4:59 PM BST) -- Ireland's central bank said Tuesday that many fund management firms failed to properly enact tough new governance and oversight rules and warned it will take action against offending companies. The Central Bank of Ireland has published the results of its inquiry into how well fund managers have complied with the central bank's framework for governance, management and oversight of fund management companies, a new regime that was introduced in 2017. Many firms fell short, the bank said, and it warned that all firms should critically assess how their practices stack up against the regulations. "The review's findings demonstrate that the framework,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS