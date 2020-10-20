Walmart Reels In Former Jones Day Partner With Tech Savvy

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- As Walmart Inc. works on a proposed deal with Oracle Corp. and TikTok, the retail giant snagged a Jones Day partner with a background in technology and patents. John Kinton was hired in October as Walmart's lead counsel for intellectual property litigation, company spokeswoman Allison Van Matre said. Walmart's former general counsel for technology, shared services, intellectual property and privacy, Craig Sharkey, left the company earlier in 2020, Van Matre said. Kinton has represented clients in the U.S. and the U.K. and brings his knowledge of telecommunications systems, computer software and hardware, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, semiconductors and more, according to his LinkedIn profile....

