US, Brazil Strike Small-Scale Deal To Smooth Trade Flows

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. and Brazil struck a partial trade deal covering anti-corruption and trade facilitation in an attempt to smooth trade flows between the two countries. The U.S. Trade Representative released the new protocol Monday, shortly after officials from both governments announced the agreement at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce summit. The trade deal updates the U.S. and Brazil's 2011 Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation with three annexes detailing new provisions on customs administration, regulatory practices, anti-corruption and trade facilitation, according to the USTR. The deal will create a "strong foundation for closer economic ties between our two countries," said USTR...

