Atty Says Medical Device GC Ousted Him For Not Hiding Cash

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A medical device maker's general counsel fired an attorney who headed the company's intellectual property legal group after the lawyer refused to "hide or park" money in the division's budget that didn't belong there, a complaint filed in Illinois state court alleges. Gregory Mayer contends that Tim Murphy, general counsel at medical device company Hollister Inc., retaliated against him for telling superiors about the request by giving him a bad review and by developing false justifications for reprimands before ultimately firing him in October 2019. Mayer filed his suit against the company Friday in the Circuit Court of Cook County....

