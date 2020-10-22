SEC, CFTC Ease Margin Rules On Securities Futures Trading

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday approved a joint rule reducing minimum cash requirements that apply to securities futures traders, hoping to revive a dormant market. The joint action lowers from 20% to 15% minimum margin requirements for unhedged security futures positions. Margin requirements refer to the percentage of marginable securities — or securities bought with borrowed funds — that an investor must pay for with his or her own cash. The combined vote of both agencies was 8-2, with the CFTC supporting the measure unanimously. SEC commissioners backed the rule by a...

