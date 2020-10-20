Ascena Pumps Justice Price With New Ch. 11 Stalking Horse

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt parent company of retail chain Ann Taylor told a Virginia judge Tuesday that it had received a new stalking horse offer for its teen girl clothing outlet Justice, increasing the price by nearly $10 million and improving other terms of the acquisition. During a virtual hearing, Ascena Retail Group attorney John R. Luze of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the company had reached terms on a stalking horse offer with brand management company Bluestar Alliance LLC to purchase the intellectual property related to the Justice brand for $44 million, up from an earlier baseline bid of $35 million from...

