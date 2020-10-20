3 Cannabis Cos. Raise $65M In Separate Stock Offerings

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- Three cannabis companies raised a total of $65 million in stock offerings Tuesday, with two operators notching their third equity raises this year as capital markets rebound gradually from a coronavirus-induced chill. Cannabinoid producer Neptune Wellness said it inked a $35 million deal with health care-focused institutional investors, and Nevada dispensary operator Planet 13 Holdings Inc. said it upsized a private offering to 25 million Canadian dollars ($19 million). Both have announced three equity financings apiece since July. Also on Tuesday, Massachusetts-based dispensary operator and cannabis producer 4Front Ventures said it hauled in CA$15 million in a private stock deal. That...

