Houston Restaurant Settles Mayer Brown Atty's Rape Claim

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Mayer Brown LLP partner has reached a settlement with Brennan's of Houston Inc. after suing the restaurant and one of its managers for $20 million in damages over her alleged rape by a bartender. Houston-based Jessica L. Crutcher alleged she was drugged and raped by bartender Sean Kerrigan, who died before the lawsuit was filed and was not a defendant. Monday's settlement with Brennan's came five years to the day after the alleged attack that led to the litigation. Peter K. Taaffe of the Buzbee Law Firm, who represents Crutcher, told Law360 the parties agreed to dismiss the case and filed...

