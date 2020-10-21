Maine Pot Cos. Sue State To Enforce Residency Rule

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A Maine law reserving the state's marijuana business licenses for state residents is at the heart of another lawsuit, this time brought by local cannabis businesses and advocates who say the state can't just decide not to enforce it. In May, Maine resolved litigation calling the residency requirement unconstitutional by announcing its Department of Administrative and Financial Services would no longer enforce the policy, effectively opening up its marijuana economy to out-of-state companies. But a lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday by trade group United Cannabis Patients and Caregivers of Maine and a pair of residents said the law remains on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS