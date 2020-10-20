4th Circ. Upholds Penalties On Couple For Not Filing FBARs

Law360 (October 20, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A doctor and his wife face a tax deficiency of almost $1 million after the Fourth Circuit Tuesday upheld a lower-court ruling that the couple's failure to disclose their foreign accounts met the standard for willfulness, increasing their tax penalties. Peter and Susan Horowitz knew that the interest they earned on their domestic accounts was taxable in the U.S. and should have realized that the interest earned on foreign accounts was taxable as well, the court said. The couple also knew that the income Peter Horowitz earned in Saudi Arabia was taxable in the U.S., and should have made the...

