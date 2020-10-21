Paradox Hires Former DLA Piper Atty As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Artificial intelligence company Paradox has named a former DLA Piper corporate and securities partner as its new chief legal officer and chief of staff, the company announced, saying that her expertise will help fuel its growth. The company said Tuesday that Stephanie King, who spent six years at DLA Piper, according to her online resume, will focus on corporate development at Paradox, and that her experience leading strategic transactions while at the firm will aid the company's plans to continue expanding. "I've had the good fortune of knowing Stephanie for a number of years, so I've witnessed first-hand her incredible attention...

