As Leaks Show Banks' Dirty Laundry, Is Jail The Best Fix?

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT) -- As calls increase for fewer prosecution deals and more jail terms following the release of leaked data from U.S. government files showing major U.S. and U.K. banks are global money launderers, some finance attorneys with in-house experience think prison might not be the best answer. The conversation around money laundering reforms is taking place after documents from the U.S Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, exploded into public view, showing trillions in suspicious bank transactions. As regulators grapple with next steps, the group of investigative journalists that disseminated the records published its own list of possible reforms. Some of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS