Environmentalists Sue For Review Of Tear Gas Use In Portland

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Federal officials deployed so much tear gas against protesters in Portland, Oregon, that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security must analyze the impact on the environment and human health, environmental groups said in a new lawsuit. The Northwest Center for Alternatives to Pesticides and others on Tuesday accused the federal government of violating the National Environmental Policy Act's requirements by failing to assess the health and environmental consequences of deploying tear gas and other chemical munitions on Black Lives Matter protesters during "Operation Diligent Valor." The volume of chemicals used has led to residue buildup on Portland's streets, and some of the chemicals...

