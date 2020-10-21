UK, US Deepen Joint Supervision Of Derivatives Clearing

Law360, London (October 21, 2020, 12:46 PM BST) -- Regulators in Britain and the U.S. have signed a deal to cooperate on supervising cross-border clearing of financial derivatives, taking into account the expected changes in the market when Britain is no longer bound by European Union rules in December. The Bank of England and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday that they will work together and exchange information to supervise derivatives clearing under an updated memorandum of understanding. The agreement supersedes an earlier document from 2009. The update is intended to ensure that derivatives trading and clearing can continue after the Brexit transition period ends. The regulators said...

