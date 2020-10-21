Troutman, Latham Drive $4.3B Avangrid-PNM Resources Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 1:10 PM EDT) -- Avangrid has agreed to buy fellow electricity provider PNM Resources for roughly $4.3 billion to create one of the largest regulated utility and renewable energy firms in the U.S., the companies said Wednesday, in a deal built by Troutman Pepper and Latham & Watkins. The deal sees Connecticut-headquartered Avangrid Inc., which is a subsidiary of Spanish utility Iberdrola SA, picking up New Mexico-based PNM Resources for $50.30 per share in cash, according to the announcement. That represents a 19.3% premium to PNM's average share price over the last 30 days. Including debt, the deal is valued at about $8.3 billion. The merger...

