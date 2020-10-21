'Discouraging' Diversity Gap Persists Among Law Grad Hires

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The employment rate reached near-historic highs for the 2019 law school graduation class, but a stark disparity in outcomes between white and racial minority graduates persists, according to a set of findings released Wednesday by the National Association for Law Placement. In a year when the employment rate for recent grads climbed to levels not seen in over a decade, Black and Native American individuals still had significantly lower levels of success in the job market than their peers, an NALP survey of more than 33,000 graduates found. Figures also showed a wide gap between white graduates and Black individuals when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS