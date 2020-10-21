Kirkland, Cooley Steer PE-Backed Datto's $594M IPO

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Software company Datto went public on Wednesday in a deal steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and underwriters' counsel Cooley LLP, raising $594 million in its initial public offering. Datto Holding Corp. listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MSP," after pricing its 22 million shares at $27 apiece, the top end of its targeted range. The offering by the cloud-based IT provider, which is backed by investment firm Vista Equity Partners, joins a busy month of IPOs, with up to eight companies slated to go public this week. Norwalk, Connecticut-based Datto offers cybersecurity and data backup...

