Pa. Justices Deny Senators Standing To Sue Over Water Regs

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court upheld on Wednesday a lower court's ruling barring two state senators from suing environmental regulators over a missed deadline to propose new water quality standards. In a single-sentence order, the court agreed with a state commonwealth court ruling from last year that ended litigation state Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati and state Sen. Gene Yaw brought to try to force state regulators to propose new standards for manganese, which can be discharged into drinking water supplies by coal mines, power plants and metallurgical operations. The senators, both Republicans, failed to show that regulatory inaction had affected...

