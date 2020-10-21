Coronavirus Regulations: A State-By-State Week In Review

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Staffers in New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's office became the latest high-profile government workers to test positive for COVID-19 over the past week, just as the Garden State, New York and Connecticut added states to their joint pandemic travel advisory list.In good news for New Jersey's pandemic response, federal funding is on the way for workforce development programs in industries struggling during the public health crisis. Pandemic financial relief is also slated for health care providers, small businesses and poultry growers in Delaware and for behavioral health facilities in Florida.Grants likewise helped boost efforts to manufacture more than 11 million pieces of personal protective equipment in Massachusetts, which also got a new free testing facility recently.Here's a breakdown of some COVID-19-related state measures from the past week.The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Tuesday jointly urged their constituents to avoid nonessential travel among the three states, but stopped short of requiring the 14-day quarantine imposed for travelers from states on the trio's pandemic travel advisory list.They also added Arizona and Maryland to the travel advisory list. In addition to the two new states, the advisory includes Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Wyoming.The states on the listhave a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a region with a 10% or higher positive test rate over a seven-day rolling average.Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday appointed a group of physician scientists schooled in immunization and public health to the state's COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, which will examine coronavirus vaccines that receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.In a joint announcement with health officials, Gov. John Carney unveiled a $100 million fund Tuesday to provide financial support for health care providers to implement safety precautions, such as personal protective equipment and technology upgrades, at their facilities.Funding is also available for poultry growers impacted by the pandemic, Carney and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday. Eligible growers can receive up to $1,000 per poultry house, subject to a maximum payment of $5,000 per farm.Carney on Oct. 15 said $150 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grant funding is available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.The state's Department of Children and Families received nearly $5 million in federal grants to aid the state's response to the behavioral health impacts of the coronavirus, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis said Monday. The funds will support crisis counseling services through the state's network of crisis helplines.Due to a resurgence in coronavirus cases, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and health officials announced Tuesday that indoor bar and restaurant service must halt by Friday. The mitigation measures also impose a limit of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity for other gatherings and an 11 p.m. curfew for casinos.Also on Tuesday, Pritzker unveiled coronavirus safety rules for deer hunting, including a mask requirement and a ban on congregating in parking lots.A new free coronavirus testing site has been launched in Revere in partnership with PhysicianOne Urgent Care, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. The new site brings the state's total to 250, including free testing sites in 18 communities.More than $6.5 million has been awarded to organizations as part of the Massachusetts Manufacturing Emergency Response Team grant program, Baker said Oct. 15. The program has made possible the production of 11 million pieces of personal protective equipment and other critical items.Ski resorts will open at 50% capacity and with social-distancing requirements beginning Nov. 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. Masks will be required when not eating, drinking or skiing.On Saturday, Cuomo unveiled a new "micro-cluster" strategy to address coronavirus hot spots that emerge during the fall and winter. The strategy is based on the cluster action initiative he announced earlier this month targeting hot spots in Brooklyn and Queens and in Broome and Orange counties.Cuomo on Oct. 15 announced plans to deploy 200,000 rapid test kits to New York City schools in "yellow" zones, which are areas surrounding hot spots.Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed legislation to pause cost-of-living salary adjustments for himself and certain other public officials, due to the financial constraints facing the government during the pandemic. He also vetoed a bill that would allow restaurants to operate at full capacity, citing public health concerns.Two members of Gov. Phil Murphy's staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor's communications director, Mahen Gunaratna, said Wednesday. The governor and first lady Tammy Murphy tested negative Wednesday afternoon, Gunaratna said. The governor is tested weekly.Also on Wednesday, Murphy and U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross announced that $14 million in additional CARES Act funding would go toward workforce development programs to help businesses impacted by the pandemic.The state has launched a "COVID-19 Transparency" website to give the public oversight of federal recovery funds the state receives for its pandemic response, Murphy said Friday.Murphy on Oct. 15 signed an executive order extending a moratorium on utility shut-offs through March 15.In response to a rise in hospitalizations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans Friday to deploy additional pandemic supplies such as personal protective equipment and medical apparatus to hospitals in the Panhandle and South Plains areas.--Editing by Aaron Pelc.

