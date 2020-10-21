Acacia's General Counsel Fired In Wake Of SEC Sanction

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:36 PM EDT) -- An Acacia Research Corp. attorney fined in recent weeks for backdating a compliance memo and other misconduct, has been terminated, according to a recent securities filing. Meredith Simmons had been general counsel of the patent-licensing firm for just a handful of months when she was sanctioned by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in early October. In a Form 8-K filing Tuesday, Acacia said Simmons was terminated on Oct. 14. A June filing related to her hire put her salary at $400,000, plus an annual bonus of up to 75% percent of that base. The SEC action, which included a $25,000...

