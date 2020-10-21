Oil Co. Can Pursue Atty Fees From Insurer, Wyo. Justices Told

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A Sinclair Oil Corp. unit on Wednesday urged the Wyoming Supreme Court to hold that the state's law applies to its property policy with Infrassure Ltd. and other insurers, which would permit the company to pursue attorney fees from Infrassure in a dispute over coverage for a 2014 petroleum refinery fire. During a 45-minute video conference, attorney for Sinclair Wyoming Refining Co., Marc J. Ayers of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP, told the Wyoming justices that the $250 million policy that Infrassure and its co-insurers issued to Sinclair, its parent companies and more than 30 affiliates around the country was effectively...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS