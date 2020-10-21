Frat Chapter Faces TM Suit After Allowing Women To Join

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Sigma Phi Society is trying to get a federal court to stop its chapter at the University of Michigan from using the national fraternity's trademarks, arguing the local chapter lost the privilege after it started taking in women as members. In a Tuesday complaint, the national Sigma Phi fraternity says that Michigan Sigma Phi no longer has permission to use two trademarks since the chapter permitted women to join the local chapter's ranks. Allowing women to join the chapter violated both the Sigma Phi Society's constitution and the determinations of the national fraternity's general convention, the suit alleges. "As a...

