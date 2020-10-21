FERC Told Its Power Demand Rule Limits Market Access

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A company that helps large consumers use less electricity when demand is high said the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is improperly allowing states to prevent them from participating in wholesale energy markets even though recent FERC actions have shown the policy is improper. Voltus Inc.'s complaint filed with FERC on Tuesday targets the regional grid operator Midcontinent Independent System Operator over the "pervasive" use of a method for states to opt out of the agency's 2008 order making a place in wholesale markets for "demand response" products where customers are paid for using less power during high demand periods. But the...

