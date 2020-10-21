PayPal Gets NY 'Conditional Bitlicense' To Offer Crypto Wallet

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Digital payments giant PayPal announced Wednesday that its users will soon be able to use their PayPal accounts to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency, following the company's approval for a first-of-its-kind "conditional Bitlicense" from New York state's financial regulator. Within weeks, PayPal said, it will offer a digital wallet service to users based in the United States that will initially be compatible with popular cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. And starting in 2021, the firm said, those services will be available within the Venmo payment app, which PayPal owns, and will also be on offer in some international markets....

