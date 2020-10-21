Nevada Pot Regulators Collect $63K In Fines Over Violations

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Nevada's cannabis regulator has approved five settlements with marijuana businesses over compliance lapses, collecting roughly $63,000 in fines from companies that failed to properly track products, keep employees licensed or adhere to pandemic safety mandates. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board also approved two new complaints for disciplinary action at its regular meeting Tuesday, accusing one cultivation facility of employing a half-dozen unlicensed workers and another of improperly disposing of marijuana waste. In the largest settlement, cannabis cultivator Blossum Group LLC will pay $30,000 and admit to nine regulatory violations related to seed-to-sale tracking, marijuana storage and building maintenance at its facilities,...

