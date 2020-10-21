Medical Pot Patient Sues Pa. County After Failed Drug Test

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania medical marijuana patient and U.S. Army veteran has sued a county government for employment discrimination in federal court, claiming he was wrongly denied a job as a corrections officer because he failed a drug test. Andrew Reed said in a complaint Monday that he was told by an Allegheny County human resources representative that his medical marijuana use would not be a problem. Yet he was nonetheless passed over for a job at the Allegheny County Jail after he tested positive, the suit says. After the test, the county told Reed he would no longer be considered because "the...

