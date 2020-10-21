Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Medical Pot Patient Sues Pa. County After Failed Drug Test

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania medical marijuana patient and U.S. Army veteran has sued a county government for employment discrimination in federal court, claiming he was wrongly denied a job as a corrections officer because he failed a drug test.

Andrew Reed said in a complaint Monday that he was told by an Allegheny County human resources representative that his medical marijuana use would not be a problem. Yet he was nonetheless passed over for a job at the Allegheny County Jail after he tested positive, the suit says.

After the test, the county told Reed he would no longer be considered because "the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!