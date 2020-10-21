Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Urged To Deny Unified IPR For Not Naming Facebook

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has been urged to reject Unified Patents' "fatally defective" petition to review an internet search patent because it failed to name Facebook as an interested party, weeks after the board rejected a separate patent challenge on a similar basis.

In an Oct. 16 filing, MasterObjects Inc. said Unified only asked for inter partes review after Facebook — a paying member of the organization — was accused of patent infringement. Unified has not been sued over the same patent, it noted.

MasterObjects said Unified's business model "closely mimics" that of RPX Corp., which recently saw patent...

