Sens. Approve Judge For Ohio, Advance More BigLaw Picks

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Senators voted Thursday to confirm a former Dinsmore & Shohl partner to the federal bench in Ohio and to advance five youthful nominees, including a Squire Patton Boggs partner and a 33-year-old Jones Day associate who would be the youngest federal judge since 1986. U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Newman, who previously practiced labor and employment law at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, won promotion in the Southern District of Ohio in a 67-30 confirmation vote, with about two-thirds of Democrats opposed. He had support from his state's bipartisan pair of senators after recommendation by the state's judicial selection panel. Sen. Rob Portman,...

