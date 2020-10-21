Reed Smith Unveils New Atty Gender Identity Pronouns Policy

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP on Wednesday unveiled a new firm-wide policy that encourages attorneys and staffers to include their declared pronouns in their email signatures, intranet profiles and online biographies, calling it an "important step forward" in supporting transgender and non-binary people. In a statement, the firm said the policy, which went into effect in September, aims to be inclusive and to encourage a better understanding of gender identity in the workplace. Under the policy, Reed Smith personnel who would like to declare their personal pronouns can do so on the firm's employee self-service portal and on the firm's website. Casey Ryan,...

