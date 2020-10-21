UK Fraud, Antitrust Enforcers To Join Forces On Cartel Cases

Law360, London (October 21, 2020, 7:51 PM BST) -- Britain's Serious Fraud Office and the country's antitrust watchdog will cooperate to investigate and prosecute individuals for cartel offenses, the white collar crime agency said Wednesday. The SFO said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Competition and Markets Authority, allowing cartel offenses under the Enterprise Act 2002 to be investigated individually or jointly by the two bodies. "Just like fraud and corruption, cartel offenses are an affront to fairness and to the good reputation of the United Kingdom," said SFO Director Lisa Osofsky. "This memorandum reflects our shared commitment to responding to cartel offences in a united, coordinated...

