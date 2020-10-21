US Financial Crime Compliance Costs Jump To $35B In 2020

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The costs of financial crime compliance in the U.S. will jump year over year by one-third to an estimated $35.2 billion in 2020, up from $26.4 billion in 2019, according to a new report that suggests the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted a majority of financial firms' compliance functions. A majority of respondents reported negative impacts on key compliance processes, including everything from customer risk profiling to so-called know-your-customer onboarding, and they expect that to continue, according to the report from LexisNexis Risk Solutions that surveyed 120 professionals in the U.S. and 30 in Canada who oversee financial crime compliance at...

