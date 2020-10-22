UK Plans Tougher Market Abuse Penalties After Brexit

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 10:12 AM BST) -- The British government has set out legislation that it said will shape the country's financial regulatory framework outside the European Union, including introducing tougher penalties for market abuse and revised rules for disclosing information to investors. HM Treasury on Wednesday said that it has introduced the new Financial Services Bill to Parliament, which is designed to ensure that the domestic finance sector is open to international markets. The proposals include increasing the maximum prison sentence for market abuse from seven to 10 years, in line with other sentences for financial crimes. U.K. regulators called on the government to extend the prison...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS