IP Hires: Kilpatrick, Loeb & Loeb, USPTO, Walmart

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Kilpatrick Townsend and Loeb & Loeb have expanded their life sciences intellectual property capabilities, while the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office named an acting policy chief officer and Walmart boosted its in-house team. Here are the details on these IP hires. Kilpatrick Townsend Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP has landed a life sciences patent litigation team featuring four litigators from DLA Piper who bring a wide array of experience in biopharmaceutical patent law. April Abele Isaacson Brian David O'Reilly Michael Enzo Furrow The new team includes April Abele Isaacson, Brian David O'Reilly, Michael Enzo Furrow and Erica W. Kuo from DLA Piper,...

