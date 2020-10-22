Law Leaders Pledge Policies To Diversify Top Of Legal Ladder

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 10:37 AM EDT) -- Corporate legal officers, law firm managing partners and other industry leaders are making public — and often measurable — commitments to boost diversity at the highest levels in the legal field through an initiative launched Thursday, the program's leaders said. The Leadership Council on Legal Diversity's "Leaders at the Front" campaign is designed to help topple systemic barriers that prevent underrepresented attorneys from climbing the legal ladder, asking more than 300 members to use their influence to make the industry more equitable and inclusive by publicly committing to making both personal and organizational changes. The council is publishing these commitments online and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS