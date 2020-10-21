Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fox Rothschild Escapes Bulk Of Aide's Graphic Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday tossed most of a former Fox Rothschild LLP legal aide's suit alleging that a former lawyer for the firm sexually assaulted her and that Fox Rothschild brushed aside her complaints about him.

U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton granted separate motions by Fox Rothschild and Ian Siminoff to dismiss the lion's share of a suit brought by Stephanie Jones alleging that Siminoff sexually harassed and tried to rape her and that the firm fostered a work environment that was rife with gender bias and harassment.

Fox Rothschild and Siminoff, which are litigating the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!