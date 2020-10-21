Fox Rothschild Escapes Bulk Of Aide's Graphic Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday tossed most of a former Fox Rothschild LLP legal aide's suit alleging that a former lawyer for the firm sexually assaulted her and that Fox Rothschild brushed aside her complaints about him. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton granted separate motions by Fox Rothschild and Ian Siminoff to dismiss the lion's share of a suit brought by Stephanie Jones alleging that Siminoff sexually harassed and tried to rape her and that the firm fostered a work environment that was rife with gender bias and harassment. Fox Rothschild and Siminoff, which are litigating the case...

