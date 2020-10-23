High Court Ruling Foreshadows Bitter Voting Battles Ahead

Law360 (October 23, 2020, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A recent move by the U.S. Supreme Court has Democrats worried an expanded conservative bloc might embrace a sweeping legal argument that could upend decades of election law — and potentially decide this year's presidential contest. In a 4-4 ruling on Oct. 19, the high court declined an emergency stay request from Republicans who are challenging a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision that allows mail-in ballots to be counted even if they arrive up to three days after Nov. 3, handing a win to Democrats in a series of nationwide legal battles over election procedures. Usually a decision to turn down an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS