Trump Taps Ex-Winston & Strawn Partner For 7th Circ.

Law360 (October 21, 2020, 10:54 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated former Winston & Strawn LLP partner Thomas Kirsch, who currently serves as the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Kirsch's private legal practice focused on complex litigation and corporate investigations and he also served in other positions in the U.S. Department of Justice, including as counsel to the assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Policy, according to the White House. Kirsch also served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge John Daniel Tinder of the U.S. District Court...

