Swiss Cut Bank Penalty In 1MDB Case To $77M

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 11:30 AM BST) -- Switzerland's finance regulator said on Thursday that it has reduced to 70 million Swiss francs ($77 million) the penalty it ordered Swiss bank BSI SA to pay for failing to report suspicious transactions connected to the embezzlement scandal involving Malaysian sovereign development fund 1MDB. The Swiss finance regulator said it has "reassessed" its anti-money laundering probe into the bank's links with the Malaysian sovereign development fund. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) The Financial Market Supervisory Authority said it has "reassessed" its anti-money laundering probe into BSI's links with 1Malaysia Development Bhd, and has reduced its claim on the lender's profits from the original total of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS