SFO Reaches DPA With UK Airline Services Provider

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 12:30 PM BST) -- Britain's Serious Fraud Office said on Thursday that it has reached a deferred prosecution agreement with a British company that provides de-icing and aircraft maintenance services, subject to final court approval. The SFO said in a brief statement that it will seek approval for the DPA — which it said was reached in principle with Airline Services Ltd. a at a private hearing on Wednesday — from Judge Juliet May at a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice on Oct. 30. "The SFO cannot provide further information until this hearing has concluded," the crime-fighting agency said. According to the company's...

