ECB Opens New Route For Internal Whistleblowing

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 12:47 PM BST) -- The European Central Bank has enhanced its in-house whistleblowing system by adding a facility for staff to report suspected breaches anonymously and securely as it makes efforts to promote integrity in banking. The central bank's whistleblowing system is a new information technology tool that allows its employees to report potential breaches of professional duties and inappropriate behavior. The tool also makes it possible for witnesses and whistleblowers to ask for protection from retaliation, the ECB said. Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, said the move will encourage staff to "speak up in full confidence. "Acting in an ethical manner goes beyond...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS