EU Sets Common Insurance Supervision Into Motion

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 2:09 PM BST) -- The European Union's insurance watchdog has made a move toward a common blocwide supervision program by launching a training program for 17 national regulators. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Wednesday that it is launching new training for member states as part of its move toward a common approach to regulation that is uniform across Europe. EIOPA added that the training will give national watchdogs a standard approach to enforcing the bloc's Solvency II regime, which governs the level of capital insurers are required to maintain to allow them to withstand market shocks and still be able to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS