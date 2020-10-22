German Bank Official To Stand Trial In €325M Cum-Ex Case

Law360, London (October 22, 2020, 3:38 PM BST) -- A German banking official will face trial alone on more than €325 million ($385 million) in allegedly unpaid taxes from so-called cum-ex activities, in which one transaction generates multiple refunds, the district court in the city of Cologne said on Thursday. The court said in a one-page statement that prosecutors allege that the accused individual represented a German bank and, with other accused individuals, committed serious tax evasion on 13 occasions from the end of 2006 until the end of 2013. The official is charged with 13 counts of serious tax evasion. The trial will be conducted separately from that of the other...

