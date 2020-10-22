Rockefeller Capital Taps Former Morgan Stanley Exec As GC

Law360 (October 22, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Rockefeller Capital Management said Thursday that it has brought on Morgan Stanley's former chief compliance officer as general counsel amid a sweeping expansion and a wave of acquisitions by the financial advisory boutique. William "Billy" Fenrich, who most recently served as chief legal officer for quantitative hedge fund AQR Capital Management, joined Morgan Stanley's legal department in 2014 before being tapped as its chief compliance officer in 2016 and serving on the firm's Management and Risk committees. Previously, he was general counsel and chief operating officer of Point State Capital. "I am looking forward to joining Rockefeller Capital Management at such...

